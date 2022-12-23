MrBeast Shares The First Thing He Would Do As CEO of Twitter

In the turbulence after the capture of Twitter by Elon Musk, people asked him to resign and hand over the leadership of the platform to someone else. MrBeast is the name on this newsletter, and he has a plan for this, which he will take over as CEO of Twitter.

When Elon Musk conducted a Twitter poll to determine whether he should step down as CEO, users argued for him to resign and hand over the keys to Twitter to someone else.

According to the results of the survey, many names of people who could replace Musk as CEO of Twitter were thrown out, but if we leave the most popular figure applying for this position, MrBeast will win by a large margin.

His tweet asking if he can play this role has gained almost a million likes at the time of writing, and he already has plans for the direction in which he will go on social networks.

MrBeast Has a Plan if He becomes CEO of Twitter

Twitter implemented (and quickly canceled) a plan designed to severely limit the ability of users to share other social media platforms on their account. In part, this prompted Musk to conduct a Twitter poll asking if he should resign.

MrBeast asked if he could take over as CEO of Twitter, to which Elon replied, saying it was “not out of the question.”

After Musk’s response, MrBeast teased what his “first assignment” as CEO would be: to make Twitter a platform for publishing videos, rather than a portal designed for links to other platforms.

My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms pic.twitter.com/PR6pEnpv18 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 23, 2022

While some Twitter users were completely in agreement with MrBeast’s plan, others are a little hesitant. Things like monetization and a more comprehensive video streaming service have been some suggestions on what needs to be implemented to encourage users to post videos.

MrBeast’s approach is almost completely the opposite of Musk’s original plan, and he aims to create a Twitter that can dominate competitors rather than limit them.

It’s hard to say whether this will be a step forward for Twitter, and whether MrBeast will take the post of CEO at all.