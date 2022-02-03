Mr. Mime Is Stealing The Show In Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Mr. Mime: Since its release last week, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been buzzing. The game, which is almost a reimagining of the series, with a new formula, updated gameplay and several other novelties, has been a success with critics and audiences.

Something that has caught the attention of players a lot is the way in which the Pokémon Company and Game Freak brought the Hisui region to life. Each little monster behaves differently, some being friendly while others are more skittish, and overall just watching them in their natural habitat can be very relaxing. Or fun, as is the case with Mr. Mime, the pokémon that has stolen the hearts of the crowd.

Mimes of Mr. Mime are featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In the new Nintendo Switch exclusive adventure, when a little creature is outdoors, whether captured or wild, it often ends up triggering an idle animation. In Mr. Mime’s case, of course, the moves involve mime.

In honor of the Pokémon world’s greatest mime, we’ve compiled some of the best player reactions to the pocket monster animations posted on Twitter.