Mr. Mime de Galar and Mr. Rime event in Pokémon GO

For just a few days, players will be able to get hold of Ice-type Pokémon by using incense and capturing Shiny Cubchoo.

Another event for Pokémon GO, and there are a few in recent times. Niantic wants to close the fourth year of the game in style and will do so by putting on the rain jacket: Mr. Mire de Galar is preparing his debut in the game. For a few days only, Trainers will be able to meet the Dance Pokémon and its evolution, Mr. Rime, for the first time for a limited time with a paid research ($ 7.99).

Weekend event with Pokemon related to cold and sound

From Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), all those who participate in the event – whether they have a ticket or not – may participate in the event, but without the special investigation story line of Mr. Mime de Galar.

During the free event, Pokémon like Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat, Cubchoo, and many others will appear more frequently when attracted to incense; with the news that Cubchoo will be seen in shiny / variocolor form if we are lucky. On the dates covered, the incense will be more effective and will last three hours (180 minutes).

$ 7.99 paid event for Mr. Mime de Galar and Mr. Rime

Likewise, Professor Willow will have at our disposal a paid research event that will also be held from Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), with the difference that a new line of special research will be opened to us that will lead us to encounters with Mr. Mime de Galar and the possibility of obtaining large amounts of candy to evolve him into Mr. Rime.

This line of paid research, called Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá, will offer encounters with Vulpix from Alola, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho and Snorunt, among others, as well as an avatar pose inspired by Mr. Mime, three Incenses, three Rare Candies, 30 Ultra Balls, three Premium Battle Passes, a Pokocho, two Glacier Bait Modules, three Super Incubators, and three Star Chunks. Finally, exclusive field research tasks leading to encounters with Jynx, Lapras, Woobat, and Cubchoo.



