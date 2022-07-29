Mr. Beast gained 100 million subscribers on YouTube and became the second YouTuber to reach the milestone

There is no doubt that when it comes to YouTube content creators, MrBeast has long been one of the most popular on the platform. However, this was highlighted and highlighted in bold earlier this week when the streamer managed to exceed 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

MrBeast has been working hard on his YouTube channel for a long time. There was a time, especially when he was just starting out in 2012, when he really struggled to get attention for his content. However, things got better in 2017, and MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is now one of the largest content creators on any platform in the world.

On July 28, MrBeast reached the YouTube standard, which is simply not so common, since only four accounts have more than 100 million subscribers. In addition, Donaldson is one of two people who have individual accounts with such a number, and the other streamer who boasts so many subscribers is none other than PewDiePie.

The march to 100 million subscribers was something MrBeast has been counting down to for a long time. Back at the beginning of the month, he took to Twitter to announce that he was planning something special for what seemed like an inevitable day when he would actually cross the impressive threshold. Although Donaldson has shot several expensive YouTube videos before, he boasted on Twitter that his video celebrating 100 million subscribers is his most expensive video. Of course, he also kept the details secret so that his followers could look forward to when the time came.

Now that it has reached this particular milestone, it’s hard to see where MrBeast will go now. He has definitely managed to make a name for himself on YouTube through his efforts, such as his own Squid Game. Perhaps the intersection of this incredibly impressive number of subscribers put him in the bull’s eye.

There are definitely a number of other YouTube accounts that are looking to reach such a large number of subscribers. However, what MrBeast has done is quite impressive considering that most of the other accounts that are knocking on the door are accounts targeting something other than what Donaldson has made a name for himself. It will also be interesting to see which content channel will be the next to exceed this goal.