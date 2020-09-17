MP promoting Digital Accounts in Brazil

The measure that encourages the opening of digital savings in Brazil for those who have accounts in the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) may advance soon. The Chamber of Deputies should debate on Thursday (17) Provisional Measure 982, which encourages the use of digital accounts in the country through Caixa Econômica Federal.

The MP was originally signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in the middle of June 2020. The project directly involves Caixa Econômica Federal and its main objective is to reduce the crowding in bank branches, either to receive emergency aid or to open of bills. Despite being on the agenda of proposals that can be voted on, there is no guarantee that the progress in the debate will be even today.

With MP 982, accounts can be opened online, without charging fees in the process and with the right to a monthly transfer to other bank accounts at no cost. They would also be used for other resources, such as other social benefits and FGTS looting. According to Exame, approval may mean an important step in encouraging the use of digital bank accounts in Brazil.



