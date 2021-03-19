Mozilla will rebuild net neutrality! Here are the details

Mozilla, the developer of the popular web browser Firefox, announced that it is taking on the task of rebuilding net neutrality. In the role, the company will partner with ADT, Dropbox, Reddit and Wikimedia organizations.

Mozilla will cooperate with big companies

Mozilla announced in a blog post that the US Federal Communications Commission is tasked with “restoring net neutrality at the federal level.” In the blog post, the company stated that their main goal is to make network neutrality a matter of urgency, and in this direction, they will give head to head with big companies such as ADT, Dropbox, Eventbrite, Reddit, Vimeo, Wikipedia.

Amy Keating, Mozilla’s chief legal officer, said in the post, “The need to maintain net neutrality has become even more evident during the epidemic. “It is critical for us to have strong government oversight and rules paired with what I do to protect families and businesses from predatory activity when classrooms and offices are forced online,” he said.

Net neutrality is the idea that all data on the internet should be treated equally, and by giving some internet service providers faster or more exclusive access than other companies, so that websites and services are not allowed to choose them. The idea also prevents internet service providers such as Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T from accessing their content faster than their competitors.

The blog post also included a letter to Jessica Rosenwercel, head of the Federal Communications Board, stating that neutrality protects the environment that allows the internet to become an engine for economic growth. The fact that internet service providers block traffic or do not interfere with the priority queues puts justice one step further.

The post and letter came after the state of California enacted a new net neutrality law. The law, which was opposed by broadband groups but approved by a federal judge in February, is stricter than the rules on prioritizing internet traffic created under the Obama administration.

The new law prompted AT&T to end this week’s sponsored data program in the state. The program did not allow those with the firm’s wireless service to broadcast DirecTV, AT&T TV and HBO and to be counted by monthly incremental data limits, unlike similar streams on YouTube or Netflix.