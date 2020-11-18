Mozilla Firefox will lose Adobe Flash support in 2021

Mozilla has confirmed that support for Adobe Flash will end on the Firefox browser on January 26, 2021. The date marks the release of version 85 of the browser, which will not even allow manual installation of the plugin.

With that, Firefox 84, which arrives at the end of the year, will be the last edition of the browser with the ability to play Flash content. According to Mozilla, the end of support for Adobe technology will ensure more speed and security for the browser.

On December 31, 2020, Adobe itself will end support for Flash. The company announced the end of the program in 2017, but it still provided plenty of time for everyone to leave the platform for good.

Before being an important tool for viewing content on the web, Flash ended up being out of use because it was heavy and had serious security breaches. Adobe decided to abandon the platform after the growth of modern technologies such as HTML5, which brings functions similar to the plugin, but in an open, light and more secure standard.

In addition to Firefox, other browsers are also abandoning Adobe technology, including Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. If you still have Flash installed, the tip is to get rid of the program before the end of support by the program’s manufacturer.



