Moxie: Netflix comedy with Amy Poehler gets trailer

Netflix released on Tuesday (2) the first trailer for Moxie: When the Girls Go to Fight. Directed by actress and comedian Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), the feminist comedy presents a modern tale about empowerment.

Vivian (Hadley Robinson) is a shy girl who tries to stay away from common harassment at school. Tired of the situation, she draws inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and creates a zine that brings together other young women who want to end sexist customs.

To the sound of “Rebel Girl” by the punk band Bikini Kill, watch Moxie’s trailer:

Moxie: When the Girls Go to Fight is based on the book of the same name by American writer Jennifer Mathieu. As in the original work, the film features references to the feminist punk movement Riot Grrrl of the 1990s.

According to the synopsis, the production will address the issue of female empowerment in an enlightening way. As well as, it will have elements of comedy common to feature films directed by Amy Poehler.

Finally, the cast still brings new faces and old acquaintances from the public. Alycia Pascual-Peña, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) and Clark Gregg (Agents of SHIELD) are some of the names.

Exclusive Netflix production, Moxie: When the Girls Go to Fight is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on March 3.