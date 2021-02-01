Movistar +: series and premiere films February 2021

We finished the review of the premieres of the month with Movistar +, which as always takes the rest with a good and varied film session. In fact, this month brings us such interesting things as Becky, a kind of ‘revenge movie’ in which an imaginative teenager faces dangerous kidnappers who have gone after her family, hunting them in the forest instead of the other way around .

We also have Color Out of Space, which has become one of the best adaptations of the Lovecraft universe, thanks to fleeing from the typical studio film and making a delusional and colorful work of science fiction with drops of horror thriller at times in which Nicolas Cage proves once again that he has talent, and that he is the most unclassifiable actor of his generation – and almost of all.

Another interesting premiere is that of the second season of the Spanish Hierro, with Candela Peña once again at the helm of the cast in a new case for her character of Judge Candela, a strong and independent female lead, well written and better acted.

FILMS

February 1

Sheep without a shepherd. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). A young woman is the target of an attempted rape by a local rich boy, the son of the police chief. Between the girl and her mother they finish off the aggressor, but this puts the family in a very difficult situation.

February 3

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Deranged Israeli romantic comedy that begins where most of them end: on the wedding night. The story takes place completely in a crazy night in which the newlyweds try to find the boy’s ex, who has given him a ring as a wedding gift.

February 5

The wish list

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). María León, Victoria Abril and Silvia Alonso star in this tender comedy (not without drama) full of hope, good feelings, companionship, women who take control of their lives … and breast cancer.

February 6

Personal Assistant

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Music, drama, comedy and romance come together in this film set in the world of the music industry starring Dakota Johnson (“Bad Times at the El Royale”, “Fifty Shades” saga) and Tracee Ellis Ross (daughter of the actress and singer Diana Ross), accompanied by Ice Cube and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

February 8

Wendy

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). A quirky version of the Peter Pan story with a group of lost children on an island. This return to the direction of Benh Zeitlin eight years after his Oscar nomination for “Beasts of the Wild South”, again deals with issues related to childhood with a great aesthetic imprint.

February 9

Swallow. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Disgusted by her boring suburban life, a pregnant housewife begins to crave dangerous objects. One of the biggest independent films of 2019, a drama that has been praised by directors like Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”) and has won awards at Tribeca, Americana Film Fest and Fantasia Film Festival, among others.

February 10

To the other side. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). To make the dream of seeing snow in Japan come true with her best friend, Peipei, a 16-year-old girl uses her student pass to smuggle iPhones from Hong Kong into mainland China. Peipei’s family life and friendships crumble in this multi-award winning Chinese drama winner of the Best Screenplay Award in Dublin and the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film in Toronto.

February 12

Becky. #Streamdirect

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Relentless revenge thriller, with a touch of black humor, which became the highest grossing film in the United States on the decimated billboards of the Covid-19 pandemic. All a hymn to feminine power co-starred by Lulu Wilson (“Annabelle: Creation”, “Ouija: The Origin of Evil”).

February 15

Sputnik. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). The Russian science fiction movie of the year. A great production set during the Cold War, it narrates the surprising survival of a crew member of a spaceship that crashes on Earth … but the cosmonaut does not come alone.

February 16

Port Authority. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). A story of love, dance and sexual identity set in New York and produced by Martin Scorsese. Triple-nominated at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, it tells the story of love at first sight between Paul, a 20-year-old newcomer to the Big Apple, and Wye, a 22-year-old with a secret.

February 17

Travel to Greece. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). The new film in Michael Winterbottom’s gastronomic saga. British actors and screenwriters Steve Coogan (“An Ideal Family”, “Philomena”) and Rob Brydon (“Holmes & Watson”, “The Mask

Crystal “) return to play themselves in this 100% British comedy.

February 19

Super Agent Makey

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Alfonso Sánchez, co-director, co-writer and co-star of “The world is yours” (2018) and “The world is ours” (2012), returns to seek the laughter of the audience in this familiar police comedy starring the comedian Leo Harlem, who gives Life to a peculiar police officer who ends up immersed in a dangerous drug trafficking plot. A tribute to action movies of the 1980s.

February 20

Dark mother

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). A constant supernatural tension, abundant scares, some terror and a bit of black humor are the main ingredients of this dark fairy tale with an evil millennial witch that was a success with audiences in American theaters during the pandemic, leading the box office during five consecutive weeks.

February 22

Extreme Job. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Big box office hit in South Korea in 2019, this action comedy follows a group of undercover police officers who discover their culinary skills by surprise.

February 24

My heart won’t beat if you don’t tell it. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). The independent horror drama of the year, winner of numerous international awards, two mysterious brothers take care of their fragile third brother who hides a secret.

February 26

Color Out of Space

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). The increasingly surprising and unclassifiable interpreter Nicholas Cage stars in this adaptation of one of the most iconic stories by H. P. Lovecraft. “Color Out of Space” unites science fiction and horror ‘thriller’ in a film that uses excellent special effects from the Spanish studio User T38 to create a delirious and oppressive atmosphere.