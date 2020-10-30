Movistar + premieres November 2020: 19 new movies

In two days we change the month and we are already entering the penultimate of this strange 2020. November is only a Halloween away, and these days we have to see what the VOD platforms have prepared for us in terms of content. Today it is Movistar +’s turn, which as always brings us the most recent and even unpublished cinema that has not been in theaters.

And this coming November we will also have a shower of series, since in 30 days Movistar + will premiere up to 19 new series and seasons of others. We are going to review the premieres, there is a lot to see.

FILMS

Sunday 1st

Harriet, in search of freedom.

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Biographical drama about Harriet Tubman, an African-American woman, born a slave, who managed to flee from her owners in 1849 to become the liberator of other slaves.

Monday 2nd

The columnist. Unpublished cinema

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Satire of all the toxic that brings the anonymity of the internet in which the ruthless form of behavior of many users of social networks jumps into the real world. In the role of a woman fed up with enduring online harassment, Katja Herbers, a Dutch actress who has also developed part of her career in the United States, in series such as “Westworld” or “The Leftovers”.

Tuesday 3rd

Until your last death. Unpublished cinema

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). American animated horror film, a genre little cultivated in Western cinema, whose design draws heavily on the aesthetics of the country’s comic. “Until Your Last Death” has a cast of voices well known to fantasy film fans such as Morena Baccarin, William Shatner, Ray Wise and Bill Moseley.

Friday 6th

The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Guy Ritchie (“Aladdin”, “King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur”, “Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds”) directs Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery in this fun ‘thriller’ that combines fast-paced action and black humor in the purest Ritchie style.

Sunday 8

State of the Union

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Full-length version of the miniseries of the same title, a tragicomedy about relationships as honest as it is intelligent, acidic and scathing.

Wednesday 11

Critical thinking

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Based on a true story, this debut in the direction of feature films for the big screen of actor John Leguizamo tells the story of the Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team, which, without any support either inside or outside the center, managed to participate with success in school championships thanks to the commitment of his teacher, who is brought to life by Leguizamo himself.

Friday the 13th

The Outpost

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Orlando Bloom and the young Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones star in this frenzied war drama that chronicles the Battle of Kamdesh, one of the hardest and bloodiest of the Afghanistan war, in which, in 2009, a few American soldiers (plus some Latvian and Afghan) had to face hundreds of Taliban

Monday 16

The Guardian of Steel. Unpublished cinema

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Korean action movie set in the 17th century. In “The Steel Guardian (The Swordsman)”, the new Chinese Qing dynasty keeps Korea in subjection, but a group of special soldiers maintains the honor of the local Joseon dynasty.

Tuesday 17

Matthias & Maxime

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Xavier Dolan, one of the most influential young filmmakers of the moment, directs, writes and co-stars (along with Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas) in this drama in which the relationship between two 30-year-old friends, and their own sexuality, changes after kissing to A short film.

Wednesday 18th

The discussion. Unpublished cinema

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Satire on relationships that is the third film as director of Robert Schwartzman, nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, son of Talia Shire and better known as a member of the rock band Rooney.

Friday 20th

The invisible man

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Elisabeth Moss stars in this ‘thriller’, a new version of the horror novel of the same title written by H. G. Wells, in which the center of the plot this time is not the ‘monster’, but its victim.

Sunday 22

Highlands. Unpublished cinema

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Set in the ‘far north’ of Australia, “High Ground” is an action film with a ‘western’ tone and a background of period drama, as it addresses the brutal treatment that, in the past, Australians of European descent gave to Aboriginal populations.

Tuesday 24

Tito redneck. Unpublished cinema

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Low-budget horror comedy that won Special Jury Mention at the Calgary Underground Film Festival. Unlike other similar films of the genre, this film shows true affection towards its characters and a special subtlety in its development beyond the grateful festival of humor and guts and a consistent punk attitude.

Thursday 26

3 from hell. Unpublished cinema

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Director Rob Zombie returns to his most beloved characters, who debuted in “The House of 1,000 Corpses” (his homage to the terror of the 1970s) and continued his adventures in “The Devil’s Renegades”, a personal and ultraviolent version of independent action cinema of the same decade.

Friday 27

Resistance. (Direct premiere)

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). This film was not released in cinemas as a result of the pandemic and they arrive at Movistar Premieres exclusively. Jesse Eisenberg (“Zombieland” saga, “The social network”) plays a young Marcel Marceau (the famous French mime) in this ‘biopic’ that tells how, during World War II, he helped a Nazi horror escape from group of French Jewish children.

Saturday 28

Vicky the Viking and the magic sword

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Adventures for the whole family in this animated film in which young Vicky – a Viking as weak as he is intelligent – must put into play some of his great ideas to save his mother, who has been turned into gold (by mistake) by his father, head of the small Viking village of Flake.



