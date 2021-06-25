Movistar Not Working ?; The Service For Companies Has Fallen In Spain

Movistar: If you are from Movistar and you have been having connection problems for a while to call using your company’s telephone line, you are not the only one. The Spanish operator is having problems and the number of user complaints has skyrocketed since 12 noon today, Friday the 25th, when the incident seems to have occurred.

Movistar Empresas fall

As we can see in the DownDetector website, which shows problems in services, websites and applications in real time, Movistar is having connection problems and there is a peak in user reports that covers cities and towns on the Spanish peninsula such as Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona , Bilbao, Malaga or Seville.

In social networks we are seeing messages from users of telephone lines of Movistar companies who are sending reports to the operator, claiming problems to call by mobile, landline, and even with business emails. Movistar is working on solving the problem as it has announced through its official account:

“We regret the inconvenience caused, we have a general incidence in the service and we are working to solve it as soon as possible. Best regards.”