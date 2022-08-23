Moving Out 2 was shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Good news for fans of cooperative chaotic games like Overcooked and the first Moving Out — the latter will be continued. Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, we took a look at the new furniture moving antics in Moving Out 2.

It was confirmed that in a hot video dedicated to various moves, Moving Day 2 includes a joint online game, which means that you will be able to work alone or with a friend. No matter how you play, it seems to have the same chaotic cooperative mode as in the previous game.

In our review, we called the original Moving Out “pleasantly tense and often hysterical,” and since its launch, it has also received several free updates and several DLCs. We also had the opportunity to chat with Lenny Macaluso, an unusual but very talented author of the soundtrack for the first game.

“Moving Out 2” will be released in 2023.