Movies With Most “Impressive” Chasing Scene Appeared

A new study looked for films with the most impressive chase scenes and produced a list of 20 movies. At the top of the list is a production that will not come as a surprise to many.

Action movies are a very important part of the cinema industry and the chase scenes are among the indispensable elements of action movies. Well, have you ever thought about which action scene “impresses” the audience the most?

The answer to the question of which action scene is better may vary from person to person. However, there is a way to determine which action scene is more ‘impressive’; tracking the change in heart rate.

Mad Max: Fury Road was the movie with the most impressive chase scene

In a new study, a group of 100 participants was shown some of the most famous chase scenes of the last 50 years, and their heart rates were measured both before and during the chase scene. In this way, it was revealed which was the most “impressive” chase scene.

Directed by George Miller and starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, the 2015 action movie Mad Max: Fury Road increased the heart rate by 33 percent and became the owner of the most impressive chase scene. Fast and Furious 6 ranked second with a 31 percent heart rate increase.

With Mad Max: Fury Road’s unique atmosphere and the lengthy chase scene that lasts almost from the beginning to the end of the movie, it could be an expected result for many. However, we can say that it is impressive that it found itself a place with 5 movies in the list of 20 movies from the Fast and Furious series consisting of 9 films.

However, it should be borne in mind that a 100-person study is a fairly small sample to identify “the most impressive chase scene of all time.” For this reason, although the method used during the study has a scientific equivalent, we cannot say that the results are a scientific fact that encompasses everyone. So what was the chase scene that impressed you the most?

Movies with the most “impressive” chase scenes

Mad Max: Fury Road – heart rate increase: 33 percent

Fast & Furious 6 – heart rate increase: 31 percent

Furious 7 – heart rate increase: 30 percent

Ronin – heart rate increase: 28 percent

Baby Driver – heart rate increase: 25 percent

The Fast & The Furious – heart rate increase: 22 percent

Quantum of Solace – heart rate increase: 20 percent

The Bourne Supremacy – heart rate increase: 19 percent

The French Connection – heart rate increase: 19 percent

Batman: The Dark Knight – heart rate increase: 17 percent

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – heart rate increase: 16 percent

The Bourne Identity – heart rate increase: 16 percent

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior – heart rate increase: 16 percent

The Raid 2 – heart rate increase: 14 percent

Fast Five – heart rate increase: 13 percent

The Matrix Reloaded – heart rate increase: 13 percent

Need for Speed ​​- heart rate increase: 13 percent

Deathproof – heart rate increase: 11 percent

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – heart rate increase: 11 percent

Gone in 60 Seconds – heart rate increase: 9 percent



