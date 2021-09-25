Smartphones can have very important capabilities. We have listed the best movies shot with these devices for you.

Smartphones don’t just make our daily life easier. It would not be wrong to say that the hardware of these devices, which have many different features, is always in mind. Among these hardware, perhaps one of the most curious and followed is cameras.

These modules, which normally help us in video and photo shooting, can actually be more capable than you think. Here in this article, we have compiled the 10 best movies shot with smartphones for you.

Smartphones in the world of cinema

With the development of technology, smart phones, whose capabilities increase, are also beginning to be accepted in the art world. These devices, which are the choice of many independent film directors, have important advantages. Smartphones, which challenge a significant number of cameras, especially in terms of price performance, do not make the audience feel the difference.

9 Rides – 2016

Released in 2016, 9 Rides was shot with the iPhone 6S. The production, which received positive feedback, is about an Uber driver working at night. 9 Rides, which has an IMDb score of 6.0, does not make its audience feel that it was shot with a smartphone. The director of the movie, which debuted in the drama category, is Matthew A. Cherry. The successful director won an Oscar Award for Hair Love, which he shot in 2019.

High Flying Bird – 2019

We are with a star-studded member of our list of movies shot with smartphones. Released in 2019, High Flying Bird was shot entirely on the iPhone 8. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the production is about the strike crisis in the basketball league. The film stars André Holland, Zazie Beetz and Melvin Gregg. The IMDb score of the production on Netflix was determined as 6.2.

Night Fishing – 2011

The Korean-made film, which was released in 2011, draws attention with its black and white structure. Night Fishing, shot by brothers Park Chan-wook and Park Chan-kyong, was shot with iPhone 4. In addition, Canon lens reinforcement was added to the smartphone. The production, which is in the short film category, received 6.8 points from the audience on IMDb.

Olive – 2011

The first member of our list, which includes movies shot with smartphones, was Olive, which was released in 2011. The production, which tells the story of a girl with supernatural abilities, was shot entirely with the Nokia N8. By attaching a 35mm lens to the device, directors Patrick Gilles and Hooman Khalili were able to handle wider angle scenes. The movie was rated 5.9 by the audience on IMDb.

Détour – 2017

The short film, released in 2017, received very successful feedback. The production, shot by Michel Gondry, the director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, in other words, from the beginning, welcomes its fans in the comedy category. Taken with the iPhone 7, Détour managed to get 6.8 points from the audience.

Unsane – 2018

We can say that Unsane is the first movie made by Steven Soderbergh, who attracted attention with High Flying Bird. The production, which was released in 2018, was filmed with the iPhone 7. However, director Soderbergh was able to shoot wider-angle scenes using occasional lens adapters. The IMDb score of the production, which welcomes us in the psychological thriller genre, is 6.4.

Snow Steam Iron – 2017

We are with the shortest member of our list of productions shot with smartphones. Directed by Zack Snyder, Snow Steam Iron welcomes us as a 4-minute movie. The production, which was shot with an iPhone, received a lot of positive feedback from the audience. The action-oriented Snow Steam Iron took just one weekend to shoot.

Tangerine – 2015

Tangerine is the next member of the productions filmed with the help of smartphones. Released in 2015, the film was directed by Sean Baker. The famous director did a successful job shooting Tangerine with the iPhone 5S. The production, which draws attention with its strong messages, was also appreciated by the audience. Lens adapters were used for certain scenes in the production, which cost a total of 100 thousand dollars.

I Play With The Phrase Each Other – 2013

The production, which welcomes its audience in the meta movie category, manages to surprise in many ways. The production is famous for not letting the audience feel that it was shot with a smartphone. Director Jay Alvarez also stars in I Play With The Phrase Each Other. In addition, the movie was shot entirely on the iPhone 5.

Searching For Sugar Man – 2012

We are with the last and most successful member of our list of movies shot with smartphones. Searching For Sugar Man, which was released in 2012, won an Oscar in the documentary category. Production using iPhone in its shooting, it tells the life of rock star Sixto Rodriguez, who became famous in the 1970s. In addition to the Oscar award, the film also managed to get 8.2 points on IMDb.