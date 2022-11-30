Movies About Friendship With A Policeman Will Smith Are Thrown Out of Netflix, Fans Will Also Miss The Major Projects of Vin Diesel, Quentin Tarantino and Tom Hanks

Netflix has removed several movies again, but this time in Canada. Netflix Canada has been in the news due to the removal of films by megastars such as Will Smith, Vin Diesel and Tom Hanks. The worst part is that some of them are classics for all time.

Those who strictly follow Netflix and its content are well aware that OTT continues to filter movies from time to time. Netflix has a worldwide reputation for its content filtering process. But this time the platform took a big risk by removing the classics.

Netflix Deleted this movie about Will Smith’s Cop Buddy

The first movie to be attacked by the streaming giant in Canada is one of Will Smith’s classic “Bad Guys 2” movies. This is a 2003 film that is part of a trilogy, the first part of which is “Bad Guys” and the third is “Bad Guys”. Life will stay on Netflix. The decision to remove only the middle film of the trilogy seems a bit strange.

Another classic shot by Netflix Canada is Tom Hanks in the title role of Sleepless in Seattle, which is currently the number one favorite among all lovers of romcoms in the world. The film also stars Nora Ephron, and it will be available on OTT until December 15.

For all action fans in Canada, this is a huge shock, since the next movie, which will no longer be available, has a separate fan base. When it comes to heist films, good or bad, the Fast and the Furious movie series with Vin Diesel has become an important milestone. Unfortunately, Netflix Canada has decided to remove all films of this franchise, except Fast Five.

According to Yahoo News, on December 3, the films “Fast and Furious”, “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” and “Fast and Furious 7” will be removed. The film “Mad Dogs” (1992), directed by the legendary Quentin Tarantino.

In addition, OTT also decided to remove “Bridesmaids” on December 1. So if you are fans of the aforementioned movies, watch them now because you never know for sure.