Movie Premieres, New For January 2022: Lizzie, Swan Song

Movie: Always oriented to a different type of viewer who is more inclined towards Author Cinema and National and International Indie / Independent Cinema, the Filmin platform has a catalog that covers a variety of genres, bringing together series, films and shorts. We are going to review what opens in January 2022 to start the new year.

Filmin premiere movies January 2021

January 7

All Eyes Off Me

After passing through Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest, the new film by the director of “People That Are Not Me” returns to Filmin. A millennial reflection on sexual fantasies and love.

January 14, 2021

The Belly of the Sea

Agustí Villaronga’s last film (“Pa Negre”) adapts a text by Alessandro Baricco about the shipwreck of the French frigate Mèduse at the beginning of the 19th century. A poetic work that combines the languages ​​of cinema and theater and that draws similarities to the current humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean.

January 21

Lizzie

Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart star in this historical reenactment of one of America’s strangest and most celebrated crimes, the murder of Andrew Borden and his wife at the hands of his daughter, Lizzie Borden.

Cut!

The director of “Puta y amada” returns to his queer and underground universe in this Barcelona giallo with a large dose of metafiction, about a film director who tries to bring out his new film.

January 28

Swan song

The role that has changed the life of Udo Kier. Biting, queer and iconoclastic comedy directed by a Todd Stephens who rides between the films of John Waters and the Coen brothers.