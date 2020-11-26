Movie Clifford: The Giant Red Dog gets first teaser

This Wednesday (25), Paramount Pictures released the first teaser of the new Clifford movie: The Giant Red Dog. The new production will be a live-action, which must be a great challenge for the creators of the series and a great risk, since the main character is a huge red dog.

Clifford’s first image

The video released by Paramount Pictures shows some puppies and, closing the line, is the beloved and giant red dog. The publication was made on the official Twitter account of the new film.

The teaser is only 20 seconds long and has a narration that says: “This holiday, we are grateful for the love of the dogs that helped us deal with 2020. But, next year, wait for even greater love”. After that, we can see the huge Clifford done entirely in CGI special effects.

Production and cast

The film is being produced from the children’s book of the same name written by Norman Bridwell. The feature film will be directed by Walt Becker and the script was jointly written by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin.

The cast of Clifford: the Giant Red Dog features Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Kenan Thompson, Paul Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, John Cleese and David Alan Grier.

David Alan Grier must be the actor who will give Clifford a voice.

Criticism mistrust

The production, which is clearly aimed at children, has had to deal with criticism over the years. The problems started after an alleged image of the film leaked, in which it was possible to see Clifford and little Emily Elizabeth interacting. Some people criticized the quality of the material and declared uncertainties regarding the quality of the film’s special effects.

Clifford: The Giant Red Dog is due to debut in mid-2021.



