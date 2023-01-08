From time to time, the good guys from Hasbro redo the Clue. From time to time, this process involves a larger-scale redesign involving new characters, new rooms, and/or new weapons, but more often than not it’s more of a cosmetic thing that just involves giving the six classic characters a new look. These new looks usually don’t attract a lot of attention, but then again, Mrs. White has never been remade to look like a sexy cool chef with a confident and dark energy. Her hairstyle is also pretty cute.

The official designs of the new game were taken down last week, and fans almost immediately started talking about them. Mrs. White is not the only one who looks much better. Others are hungry for new characters, including Miss Scarlet, who still wears a knockout dress, and even Colonel Mustard, who is still older but looks very well put together. Take a look at this box design from the official Hasbro page…

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör @hasbro’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Sexuality is not the first adjective associated with Clue, at least not until the 1985 film adaptation came out and the main supporting character Yvette walked in the door. Her French maid outfit attracted a lot of double looks from the movie’s characters, but fans also went crazy for the sultry Miss Scarlet, the dark and quirky Mrs. White, and even the younger Christopher Lloyd, who played Professor Plum.

Now that collective fame has returned thanks to a new character design, and fans can’t get enough of it, especially Mrs. White. Check out this tweet by journalist Christian Hoffer, which has gained more than 17,000 likes…

Hasbro's new version of Clue officially comes out today and I look forward to a generation of kids pointing to the new Chef White as their sexual awakening. pic.twitter.com/tF71wMjLyI — Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) January 4, 2023

And this is far from the only tweet talking about how good Mrs. White looks. There are many others eager for a murder suspect. Some wonder if she is still Mrs. White. Some use gifs to show how excited they are, and many talk about how she looks like she adds a hot LGBT representation.

This is correct. Mrs. White should’ve always been a hostile queer Top Chef runner-up pic.twitter.com/ur3dZhZ1xJ — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 4, 2023

Clue is probably the best board game ever created. It’s absolutely amazing and, like Monopoly, adapts and changes depending on who you’re playing with and what their strategies are. It’s fun every time, and I’m not surprised that all the new generations are enjoying it enough to get updated versions.

Over the past few years, there has also been a big push to create a new film version of Clue, probably because the original impresses with one of the most inventive endings. Jason Bateman negotiated for a long time, but in the end he was forced to leave due to scheduling problems. Now it’s being promoted by Ryan Reynolds along with Oren Uziel, the director of The Lost City. This will be finished and will be available at some point. If I had to guess, some of the actors will actually be sexy, although we’ll have to see if they have anything in the original cast or in this new animated version of Mrs. White.