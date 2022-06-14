Move over, Mike Myers, a group of “Star Wars” fans sang “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the video is amazing

There are few fans as passionate as those who are devoted to “Star Wars”. For better or worse, they tend to be devoted to Star Wars fans, and while this can lead to quite heated arguments about the state of Star Wars today, we also see them uniting in a common love for a galaxy far, far away. away. We saw it at the recent Star Wars celebration in Anaheim, and now we see it in a viral clip where fans sing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” together.

After the recent Star Wars celebration, an after-party called Mosh Eisley took place, where fans gathered at a local bar to celebrate the last hurrah. Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin, who has participated in everything from Galactic Starcruiser to video games and books, recently tweeted a clip from the event where the audience sings “Bohemian Rhapsody” together, like something from “Wayne’s World.” It’s all just unbelievable. Check it out.

As Matt Martin says, this fandom is pretty weird. Of course, it’s not every day you can see a dark room full of lightsabers, in which a group performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” sounds. At the same time, when the song starts playing, it’s hard not to get hung up and start singing along. Several fans responded to the initial tweet with their own videos of the same event, and you can tell that literally everyone is just rocking out under Queen.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of those songs that are well suited for group singing. There’s a reason why the scene from “Wayne’s World” is the most iconic part of the whole movie. And group singing is good, because even those of us who can’t sing can have fun, because collective voices always sound good.

Fandoms can be toxic and unpleasant so often, just ask about “Game of Thrones”, which is great to see such moments, because it reminds you why people got involved in such things in the first place. When fandoms get out of hand and people get angry at a movie they didn’t like or a character who does something they don’t approve of, you may start to wonder why you became a devoted fan in the first place. . “Bohemian Rhapsody” may have little in common with “Star Wars,” but it’s a song that most people love, and they share that joy together. That’s why events like the Star Wars Celebration happen.

There are darker sides to any fandom. Recently, “Star Wars” faced a racist reaction to one actress, but we know that’s not all. Fans of “Star Wars” and everything related to Disney will come together again later this year when the D23 Expo begins. Hopefully we’ll see more of these moments where fans get together and celebrate what they love among those who think the same way.