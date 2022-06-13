Move over, Deadpool, Emma Frost from X—Men is Marvel’s Best Antihero

Emma Frost’s subtle character development in the X-Men comics makes her the best antihero in the Marvel comics pantheon, especially compared to Deadpool. Emma has played many roles in her long history. She was the villain, the hero, and everything in between. She made her way from her place as an enemy of the X-Men to the list of their elite, such as Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine. Emma Frost’s ever-changing morals and dubious past make her the best Machiavellian model for anti-heroes who always keep fans on their toes.

Emma Frost was first introduced in Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s Scary X-Men #129 comic in 1980 as the telepathic ruthless force of the Hellfire Club, the White Queen. She is an extremely powerful Omega-level telepath with a rare secondary mutation that allows her to transform into a diamond form, which increases her strength and makes her virtually invulnerable to almost anything. This, combined with Emma’s ruthlessness and intelligence, makes her both an incredible ally and a crushing enemy.

Emma Frost’s actions as a hero and villain make her the perfect antihero. As a villainess, she did a lot of questionable and terrible things when she appeared with the X-Men and the Avengers. In the worst case, she committed everything from kidnapping Kitty Pryde to a psychic affair with a Cyclops, mastering the Storm and killing her own sister. Nevertheless, at her best, she worked with Cyclops as the director of Xavier’s School for Gifted Children, teaching and caring for the next generation of mutants. She also sacrificed herself to destroy the Phoenix force, reconciled with her past, and eliminated Sebastian Shaw. She took care of both the villainous hellions and the heroic generation X. Emma Frost demonstrated genuine growth and transformation from villain to hero, returning to villainy along the way.

There are several different types of antiheroes, but there are no more opposites than Emma Frost and Deadpool. Deadpool is a witty mercenary who commits various immoral acts, but with the intention of making society better for his chosen people. He struggles with his inner darkness, but in the end, this is almost always a guarantee that he will become a hero. Public opinion also tends to be in Deadpool’s favor, as fans can rest assured that while the means may be controversial, his motivation is reasonable. Meanwhile, when Emma Frost is faced with a moral dilemma, there is a much greater chance that she will abandon heroism for the sake of meanness. She always took care of herself and carefully manipulated the environment to her advantage. This opportunity to switch sides is why she’s Marvel’s best antihero. Deadpool, although a good anti-hero, is not the best, because his worldview is less suspicious than Emma Frost’s.

Her intricate story of meanness and heroism not only makes fans wonder, but also embodies the balance that antihero characters strive for. Deadpool, while impressive, does not have the Machiavellian status of Emma Frost’s antihero. There is never a guarantee that she will choose a hero in front of a moral dilemma, especially when you consider that Deadpool does not always lack the usual heroic qualities when it comes to the wire. Overall, Emma Frost’s journey with the X-Men and falling into meanness reinforces what it means to be a Marvel antihero.