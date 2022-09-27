Mourning is over: members of the royal family resume their work

King Charles III (73) has now officially returned to his royal duties. With the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96), mourning was declared in England. Since then, the flags of the British royal houses have been lowered at half-mast, and members of the royal family wear mourning clothes. In addition, they saved only the most important meetings. Now, seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the palace announced the end of the period of mourning.

“The time of royal mourning after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has come to an end,” the official Instagram account of the royal family says. With the end of the mourning period, normal daily life begins again for members of the royal family. Both Charles and his wife Camilla (75) are now fully dedicated to their royal duties. But Prince William (40) and his family are also returning to work.

The father of three and his 40-year-old wife Kate went to Wales today immediately after the end of the mourning period. Loud hello! The couple will visit, among others, residents of Holyhead in North Wales and residents of Swansea in South Wales. As the royal couple of Wales, they want “deep trust and respect.”