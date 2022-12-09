Mount Westmore — Review of “Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort”: Rap Supergroup Overflowing With Ideas and Personalities

Although hip-hop legends Ice Cube, Too $hort, E-40 and Snoop Dogg have been spinning the spinning wheel of collaboration for about 30 years, the full-length album of innovative statesmen of the older generation has become an unexpected but long-awaited event. First teased at the end of 2020, NFT enthusiasts got to know the band’s official debut album “Bad MFs” in June of this year, when the album was released via blockchain. “Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort” reads like an extended, reworked version of this; West Coast rap fans are well served here.

The album opens with the song “California” produced by Rick Rock. Sharing the third and final verse with Cube, Too$hort’s verbal volley of explosives outweighs the powerful kicks and traps: “And we don’t throw any signs (oh my God), just a clip and a nine/One bullet in the head. get some shit on your head.” But despite the splendor shown at an early stage, “Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort” is restrained by its own ambitions, sparingly satisfying the needs of the four presenters. “Have A Nice Day” shows Snoop opening with an Antarctic level of coolness before the unnatural chorus of Dem Joyntz and Jenn Em melts any momentum that was once in this version.

Dr. Dre appears in a welcome cameo on “Too Big“, and the treasure in the middle of the album “I Got Pull” is nothing but G—Funk perfection. With a tempered bass part and liquid synthesizers reminiscent of “Rhythm-al-ism” DJ Quik and “Regulate… The G Funk Era” by Warren Gee, the highlight of “I Got Pull” takes listeners into the palm-covered West Side passion for travel performed by E-40 spits: “Wake up, man, wake up /40 is here with some brand new game / As I said when I’m all in her head / She thinks I’m a cloud, wants me to make it rain.”

Oddly enough, “Up & Down” is an unworthy successor. An attempt at a “gangster romance” shows how our four leaders come up with a sour and repetitive holiday nap. “Nipples stick out like rockets (rockets) / When I whisper in her ear / she tickles”, rap E-40 sounds like a teenager. The record balances on self-parody with “How Many”, a creatively meager club record with rare replayability. As a result, listeners can return to the bright $hort club anthem “Blow the Whistle”, the era-defining LP Cube “Death Certificate”, the funky Snoop track “Doggystyle” and the gangster autobiography E-40 “In a Major Way”. ‘ for refreshment.

“Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort” is not without praise; adapting to four different styles and personalities is not an easy task. But although there are brilliant moments, it is clear that there are too many cooks in the kitchen.

Details

• Release Date: December 9, 2022