Mount & Blade II: DLSS support coming to Bannerlord; Minecraft with RTX out of beta

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, the latest game of Turkish game company TaleWorlds Entertainment, comes with DLSS support. Your performance in the game will now be more.

NVIDIA recently announced new games to add DLSS support this month, and there is a game we are particularly familiar with: Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

According to NVIDIA’s announcement, DLSS support will be coming to Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord in December. So what will DLSS support do? DLSS increases performance by up to 50% on Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. This means that every GeForce RTX graphics card can play the game at over 60FPS in 4K. Besides Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, DLSS support is also available for CRSED: F.O.A.D., Moonlight Blade and Scavengers games. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has no clear date for DLSS support, but is expected to arrive later this month.

Another highlight from the remaining information in NVIDIA’s announcement is Minecraft with RTX. Minecraft with RTX, which has been in beta for a while, is out of beta today.

RTX Minecraft

RTX-enabled Minecraft supports NVIDIA DLSS along with path tracing, so all lighting in the game becomes ray-traced. In Minecraft with RTX, players will be able to see everything enhanced with a special Physically Based Processing texture pack in worlds powered by ray traced effects to further enhance their experience.

To celebrate the launch of Minecraft with RTX, NVIDIA is releasing 2 new worlds for Minecraft, bringing the total official RTX world number to 15. The Colosseum world is now available, and Dungeon Dash will be joining it soon.



