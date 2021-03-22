Motorola’s next middleman will have 108 MP camera

Motorola is expanding the range of intermediate and cost-effective smartphones, but with features inherited from some top-of-the-line models. And, after the Moto G10 Power and G30 models, the next on the list should be the Moto G60.

According to the XDA Developers website, the highlight of the device is the camera: the rear set includes an ISOCELL HM2 sensor, manufactured by Samsung, with 108 MP. The company even prepares on its own a number of new effects and filters in terms of camera software, including a way to capture documents, recording using the lenses on both sides and using AI to shoot in low light.

In addition, the 6.78 “screen, which can be LCD or OLED, will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Android 11 is the factory operating system and the battery will have 6,000 mAh.

Several models?

However, the Moto G60 will have units with different configurations: the XT2135-1 and XT2135-2 will have the 108 MP sensor, while the XT2147-1 will come with a 64 MP rear camera in place, as well as a selfie sensor of 16 MP (against 32 MP for the other two models). There are no details yet on how these variants will be distributed.

The versions should still feature between 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM, with internal storage in options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Launch

The Moto G60 has already passed some approvals in India and the USA, which means that the announcement is not far off. The model is yet to be launched in Europe and Latin America, but with no set date or official announcement scheduled.

In addition to the G60, details about the Moto G100 and Moto G50 have also been leaked previously.