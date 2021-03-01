Motorola to launch new Apple Watch-inspired watches

Motorola may launch new smartwatches between June and July this year, according to a recent presentation made to investors. As far as is known, a new Moto G will be released, following the traditional line, and, a month later, a Moto Watch and Moto One. Among the three, the first is the one that draws the most attention, since it has clear similarities with Apple Watch, the most relevant wearable today.

Remember that when it comes to wearables, Motorola has a history of ups and downs. After leaving the market in 2016, the manufacturer decided to sell the sector to eBuyNow, which, after three years, launched a Wear OS watch licensing the old Moto 360. Now, the company is in the process of merging with CE Brands Inc., that intends to give a gas in the manufacture. Check out more details about the 2021 launches below:

Features of smartwatches

So far, not much has been revealed about how the wearables will be built. However, the expectation is that the three models will be equipped with the new Snapdragon Wear 4100, which is the result of a partnership between the manufacturer and Qualcomm. As for the system, the clocks must reach the store windows with the classic Watch OS.

Through the presentation, it is still possible to deduce other information. As shown in the image above, the Moto G does not appear to have the rotary knob that we saw in its 2019 version. This may indicate that the model will be more economical and will have reduced resources.

The Moto Watch, in turn, appears with a more square design, reminiscent of the Apple Watch and also Oppo One. Finally, the Moto One seems to have finer bezels and prominent reliefs, just like in the Skagen Falster 3.

Either way, it will be interesting to see Motorola’s return in a market of high competition and big names like Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung and other giants.