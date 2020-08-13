Motorola sponsors first Brazilian Asphalt 9 championship

Motorola sponsors the first Brazilian Asphalt 9 championship, the popular racing game from Gameloft.

Not coincidentally the name of the championship is Motorola Edge Racing, and the event is planned to take place in three phases, the first starting next weekend, on the 15th and 16th of August.

On these dates, players are expected to score the most points in matches, and the top six go to the final. To participate just download the application on your smartphone and give your best!

The final will feature narration by gamers Camilota and Gordox, through their social networks. The championship broadcast takes place on the channels of Gameloft, Nimo TV, Vivo Keyd, Carrefour.com and Motorola. The big climax of the event will be on September 3rd.

On that day, the top six will compete in just one lap of the race, and to have a uniform experience each will receive a Motorola Edge. The big appeal here is the disclosure that the brand makes over the Moto Game Time mode, which optimizes the device’s resources to make resources available for the user’s games.

In addition, the cell phone allows the customization of two virtual buttons at the top edge of the screen, when the device is in landscape mode, allowing four-finger control by the user, as if there were indeed a joystick.

Remember, Motorola Edge is still the first cell phone to use 5G networks in Brazil, thanks to DSS sharing technology. The novelty arrived by Claro, but operators in general already run to take advantage of the novelty as well.



