Motorola signs partnership to launch mobile phones

Mobile phone maker Motorola has partnered with the Bullitt Group to launch a new line of smartphones. The models will be based on the specialty of the new partner: devices extremely resistant to temperature variations, contact with liquids or dust, scratches and bumps.

The Bullitt Group is the current Caterpillar license holder for rugged mobile phones – models widely used by employees working in factories, forests, mines and other environments that can pose risks to the employee and the device.

In addition, the public of trails and climbing also seeks this type of smartphone that can withstand any falls or crashes.

Details regarding the models will be revealed later this quarter. The idea of both brands is to reach a “new segment” with models that can be used normally, in addition to withstanding the “stress of daily life”.