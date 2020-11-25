Motorola signed Nio will come with ambitious features!

This year, especially the screens of smartphones managed to make a difference. Both smartphones with screens that can be folded in different ways and phones with high refresh rates made users smile. From another point of view, although these smartphones are burning users’ pockets, Motorola is preparing to come up with a brand new phone called Nio.

It could come with a phone called Motorola Nio

It is possible to say that the phone came up with the number of Motorola XT2125 and the code name “Nio”. It is reported that the phone is currently in the testing phase and is preparing to meet users with a 105 Hz refresh rate on the screen side.

This figure is interesting because a phone with a 90 Hz display can watch a 30/60 fps video to the user. When going to the 120 Hz side, users can reach 24 fps. The frame rates and refresh rates should be proportional to each other, but 105 Hz seems to be adaptable. In other words, a 90 Hz screen, not 105 Hz, can meet us. Of course this is a guess.

In the news on the TechnikNews side, the phone is expected to be 6.7 inches in size with a 1080p screen resolution. Motorola’s new phone will be offered with 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage, and Snapdragon 865 will be used on the processor side. It is reported that the phone will also be offered with 12 GB RAM / 128 GB storage option.

On the back of this new phone, we will be greeted by a 64 Megapixel main camera with the OmniVision OV64B sensor. The main camera will be accompanied by a 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The camera positioned on the front will be accompanied by an 8 Megapixel camera and a 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera.

The phone is said to be released in the first quarter of 2021.



