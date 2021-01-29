Motorola shows wireless charger with range up to 1 meter

This Monday, Motorola showed a prototype wireless, contactless charging station with a range of up to 1 meter. The novelty was shared by a company executive, who published the presentation video on Weibo, a Chinese social network. Interestingly, the technology was named after one of the manufacturer’s smartphones, the Motorola One Hyper.

In the video, a cell phone is shown charging at 80 cm from the station and another at 1 m. Both resemble Motorola Edge, but it is not yet clear whether the manufacturer has made any changes to the devices to enable charging. The images also show that, when placing your hand between the cell phone and the station, the process is interrupted to preserve the user’s safety.

Motorola even asked Weibo users if they would like to see the technology in an upcoming Edge lineup. However, the company did not disclose whether the product is ready to be sold, nor details about its operation.

It is worth mentioning that the manufacturer was not the only one with news in this segment. Also on Monday, Xiaomi released a demonstration of its remote charging technology, the “Mi Air Charge”.