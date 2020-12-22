Motorola reveals phones that will receive Android 11

Motorola has published a list of 21 smartphone models that will receive the update to Android 11. According to the North American manufacturer, the upgrade of the operating system will begin later this week and will extend throughout 2021.

As experts point out, this is a brand strategy to extend the life of mobile phones. In this way, the main models receive two system updates, while the others gain support for only one.

See below the Motorola and Lenovo models that will receive Android 11:

Razr 5G

Razr

Edge

Edge +

One Action

One Fusion

One Fusion +

One Hyper

One Vision

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G Fast

Moto G Power

Moto G Pro

Moto G Stylus

Moto G9

Moto G9 Play

Moto G9 Plus

Moto G9 Power

Moto G8 Power

Lenovo K12 Note



