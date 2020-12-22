Motorola reveals phones that will receive Android 11

Motorola has published a list of 21 smartphone models that will receive the update to Android 11. According to the North American manufacturer, the upgrade of the operating system will begin later this week and will extend throughout 2021.
As experts point out, this is a brand strategy to extend the life of mobile phones. In this way, the main models receive two system updates, while the others gain support for only one.
See below the Motorola and Lenovo models that will receive Android 11:
Razr 5G
Razr
Edge
Edge +
One Action
One Fusion
One Fusion +
One Hyper
One Vision
Moto G 5G
Moto G 5G Plus
Moto G Fast
Moto G Power
Moto G Pro
Moto G Stylus
Moto G9
Moto G9 Play
Moto G9 Plus
Moto G9 Power
Moto G8 Power
Lenovo K12 Note