Motorola reveals Moto G60 and G40 Fusion, cheap and with super camera

Motorola unveiled on Tuesday (20) two new smartphones of the G line, the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. The news was announced at an online event held in India.

Both models have identical models, have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, have a 6.8-inch Full HD + screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Both have a notch centered at the top of the screen.

Cameras

Regarding the cameras, the Moto G60 is the most powerful. The model has three cameras, the main one being 108 MP, the 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera offers 32 MP for selfies.

The Moto G40 Fusion has a main lens of 64 MP and the same settings as the G60 on other cameras.

Performance

Both models run Android 11 and will have two storage versions, one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal space and the other with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is also possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card. The battery is 6,000 mAh and has support for fast charging of 20W.

Pricing and availability

The price is one of the great highlights of the new models. The Moto G60 will go on sale in India on April 27th for? 17,999 rupees (about R $ 1,331, in the current conversion) and the Moto G40 Fusion will be sold for? 15,999 rupees (R $ 1,183).