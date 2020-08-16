Motorola Razr to be announced in September

Motorola announced that the new version of the Motorola Razr will be unveiled on 9 September. The company released a video last week inviting the launch of the foldable cell phone, but it still remains a mystery of information such as the technical file and the official name of the new phone.

The first generation of the Motorola Razr that revives the iconic V3, a success of the 2000s, can be found on the manufacturer’s website for R $ 8,099.

Rumors say that the next rival of the Galaxy Z Flip (Samsung) may come with a 5G connection and fingerprint integrated into the screen itself. The design should be similar to the look of the first generation, but with rounded edges.

The Snapdragon 765 is expected to be the processor used in the new Motorola Razr. An increase in RAM is also expected, which could be 8 GB. The stipulated storage for the successor of the folding generation is 256 GB.

The Motorola Z Razr competitor Galaxy Z Flip already has the specifications expected for the successor of the Motorola folding device, such as 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. If the processor selected for the new Motorola Razr is the Snapdragon 765, the Z Flip should still come out ahead, as it has the Snapdragon 855 Plus, the most current version of the Qualcomm chip.

Remember the launch of the Motorola Razr

Leaks on the Chinese social network Weibo also show that the cell phone screen should remain the same number of inches as the previous version. As for likely changes, the absence of a fingerprint reader on the back of the smartphone may indicate that the function is integrated into the screen itself.

Another specification expected in the future version of the Motorola Razr is Android 10 as the factory operating system. The cell phone battery should have a capacity of 2,845 mAh and a fast charge of 18 W. As for the photographic set, speculations suggest that the front camera sensor records selfies of up to 20 MP and the rear has 48 MP of resolution.



