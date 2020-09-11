Motorola Razr 5G goes on sale on September 15

Motorola Razr is preparing to take its place in the smartphone market with its 5G foldable screen. The technical features and price of the model, which brings the old design line of the Motorola Razr series to the present, are as follows:

Motorola Razr 5G specs and price

Firstly offering foldable screen models to the smartphone market with the Razr 2019 model, Lenovo renewed the series with the 5G version. Powered by Snapdragon 765G processors, the new smartphone is getting ready to take its place in the market with a combination of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Motorola Razr 5G has a 6.2-inch OLED main display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels and a 2.7-inch second screen with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels on the back of the phone.

The new Motorola Razr model, with a 20 MP front and 48 MP rear camera, comes with a 2,800 mAh battery powered by the USB-C interface.

The smartphone, which has been opened for pre-order in the Chinese market, will begin official sales from September 15th. The dollar equivalent of Razr 5G, which is 12,499 yuan, corresponds to $ 1,830.



