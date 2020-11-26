Motorola RAZR 2’s screen revealed first details

The screen size of Motorola’s foldable smartphone RAZR 2 was announced by Ross Young, founder of DisplaySearch and DSCC. According to the statement, the screen size of the foldable phone will be 6.2 inches.

Motorola, one of the popular smartphone manufacturers of a period that was purchased by Lenovo in 2014, continues to produce smartphones today, although it is not very clear today. The company, which started to have a say in the foldable smartphone market with the Motorola RAZR and RAZR 5G, is now working on its new smartphones. New information about the foldable smartphone, which is expected to be released under the name Motorola RAZR 2, was revealed by Ross Young, founder of DisplaySearch and DSCC.

According to Ross Young, the screen size of the RAZR 2 will be 6.2 inches, just like its predecessor. It is not known what kind of design and hardware features of the RAZR 2, which we do not have much information about except the screen size of the phone at the moment.

Expected to come out with a high price

Motorola’s foldable screen phone RAZR 2 seems to debut at high price ranges, just like its previous models. The foldable smartphone RAZR 5G, which was introduced in the past months and comes with a 6.2-inch OLED display, was available for $ 1,399. The RAZR 5G, which also has a small 2.7-inch OLED screen that you can use when folded outside the 6.2-inch screen, was appreciated for its compact structure, but could not achieve the desired success due to its price.

Motorola’s foldable phone, RAZR 2, was actually a phone that was expected to come out before, but it was announced that it will not come out before 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that we still have very little information about the phone shows that the new smartphone has a long time to come out. So what do you think of Motorola’s foldable smartphones? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



