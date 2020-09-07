Motorola Razr 2’s new color option seen

The new foldable screen phone, also known as the Motorola Razr 2, will likely soon be revealed. The photos shared by the famous sensor Evan Blass reveal the color option of the phone known as “pink gold”.

In the shared photos, it is seen that almost the entire case of the phone is covered with shiny gold color. The bezel around the phone’s screen, the hinge mechanism and the back panel immediately catch the eye.

The glass-covered front panel of the phone is black. This is not surprising, as the device also has a second screen. The foldable main screen of the phone covers almost the entire inner surface.

Rumors and leaks about the 2020 Motorola Razr have been on the agenda for several months. The presence of 5G support stands out as the most important factor that will distinguish the smartphone from its predecessor. The Razr 2 is expected to have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The battery capacity of the phone is expected to be 2800 to 2845 mAh and to offer 18W Power Delivery fast charging support. It is not yet known whether changes have been made in the design of the foldable inner screen of the phone to increase durability.

There is no official sign for the Motorola Razr 2 yet. However, in light of past leaks, it will not come as a surprise that the phone will become official in the autumn.



