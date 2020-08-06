Motorola Razr 2 leaks on the web: Foldable phone

The second generation of the Motorola Razr had supposed images leaked on the internet. The photos of the Motorola folding cell phone were published on the Chinese social network Weibo and show little external changes compared to the previous generation, presenting as a novelty the more rounded edges and silver color. The smartphone’s design is inspired by the classic V3, a success from the 2000s.

One of the most significant innovations is in the external camera, which has a lens without a bulge with the flash positioned at the side and with three holes that should serve to assist in focus and brightness. In addition, there is no fingerprint sensor on the bottom of the device, as there was in the first generation, which may indicate that the reader is integrated into the screen itself in the new phone.

Another highlight is the size of the screen. Rumors pointed out that the foldable OLED display could be 6.7 inches, but from the photos it is expected that the display of the new device will be 6.2 inches, the same size as its predecessor. The secondary panel should be 2.7 inches. The space for housing the selfie camera and the speaker should remain unchanged.

Despite having a design similar to the first generation, it is expected that the new cell phone will present more advanced technical specifications, according to previous leaks. The smartphone should come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. In addition, it must be compatible with the 5G internet, have eSIM and nano SIM input.

With the change in the exterior of the smartphone, the quality of the rear camera is expected to pass to 48 MP and 20 MP on the front. The battery must be 2845 mAh, with a fast charge of 18 W. In addition, the phone must leave the factory with Android 10, the latest system from Google.

If the rumors are confirmed, the technical file would still lag behind Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. The phone of the South Korean competitor has Snapdragon 855, a more advanced processor than the one used in the Motorola Razr.



