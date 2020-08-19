Motorola Razr 2 battery and charging capacity revealed

Rumors about the Motorola Razr 2 have gained momentum recently. Also known as Razr 2020 or Razr 5G, the battery capacity and charging speed will increase compared to its predecessor.

This information was revealed by the certificate issued by TUV Rheinland. Accordingly, the second generation foldable phone will have a battery with a capacity of 2633 mAh and this battery will be charged at a rate of 18W.

There will be two different battery cells in the Razr 2. These cells will be placed in two parts of the phone. The capacity of the battery, called LS30, will be 1180 mAh. LS40 has a capacity of 1453 mAh. Introduced at the end of last year, the Razr is powered by a 2510 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Motorola Razr 2 will become official on September 9. The smartphone is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, a 48-megapixel Samsung Quad Bayer camera and a 20-megapixel front camera. The size of the screen when turned on is predicted to be 6.2 or 6.7 inches.



