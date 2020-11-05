Motorola: Powered by Moto G9 Power and G 5G

Motorola has unveiled two new mid-range phones named Moto G9 Power and G 5G. Information about the Moto G 5G has been seen a while ago, and details about the G9 Power have leaked to the internet very recently.

The 6000 mAh battery of the Moto G9 Power is the first to catch the eye. There is a 16-megapixel camera in front of the phone, which carries a 6.8-inch HD + resolution LCD screen.

On the back of the smartphone, the 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Motorola logo on the back panel also hosts the fingerprint scanner.

At the heart of the Moto G9 Power is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage area can be expanded with microSD card support.

The smartphone comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and Motorola’s My UX user interface. The battery with 6000 mAh battery capacity, which is charged via USB-C input, supports 20W charging speed.

Moto G9 Power will be sold in Europe for 200 euros. There are two different color options for the phone, purple and green.

Motorola’s other new phone is called the Moto G 5G. As can be understood from the phone name, it has 5G support. At the heart of the 6.7-inch screen phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

There is a 48 megapixel main camera on the back of the phone. This camera is accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The 5000 mAh battery, which gives the phone the energy it needs, has 20W charging support. Moto G 5G comes out of the box with Android 10 and My UX user interface.

For the Moto G 5G, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage configurations are offered. The base version will be sold in Europe for 300 euros.

Motorola Moto G9 Power and G 5G will be available in Latin America, the Middle East and Asian countries, after Europe.



