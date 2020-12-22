Motorola Phones to Receive Android 11 Update

Motorola made an official announcement and announced which smartphone models will receive Android 11 updates. According to the statements made by the company, almost every new model will receive Android 11 update. However, how the update schedule will be is currently unknown.

US-based smartphone maker Motorola has released a new announcement for consumers using the company’s smartphones. The company announced which phone models will receive Android 11 with its announcement. Thus, consumers using the models we shared a little later will be able to officially start waiting for Android 11.

As a matter of fact, Motorola has been very slow with Android 11. Google announced Android 11 months ago. Many smartphone manufacturers in the market have also started the distribution of Android 11. Fortunately, the company won’t keep its users waiting any longer. Well the main question is; Which Motorola phones will get the Android 11 update?

Here are the smartphone models that will receive the Android 11 update

Razr 5G

Razr 2019

Edge

Edge +

One 5G

One Action

One Fusion

One Fusion +

One Hyper

One Vision

Moto g 5G

Moto g 5G Plus

Moto g Fast

Moto g Power

Moto g Pro

Moto g Stylus

Moto g9

Moto g9 Play

Moto g9 Plus

Moto g9 Power

Moto g8

Moto g8 Power

When we look at the list above, we see that there is no surprise device among Motorola phones that will get Android 11. The company, which conducts a similar work with other smartphone manufacturers, excluded the update program of its old models. However, we can clearly state that each new model according to the list will receive Android 11.

In the statements made by Motorola, a calendar for the update was not provided. So it is not clear how these models will get the Android 11 update. However, Android 11 will probably be distributed first for the upper segment models and then for the middle segment models. By the way, Motorola also has a portal for updates. By using the portal you can access using the link found here, you can inquire yourself whether your phone will get Android 11 or not.



