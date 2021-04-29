Motorola Opens in Brazil Its First Concept Stores in The World

Motorola announced, last Monday (26), the inauguration in Brazil of MotoStores, the first concept stores of the brand in the world. The spaces will have the complete portfolio of smartphones, accessories and services offered by the company.

One of the stores is in São Paulo, at Shopping Aricanduva, in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo. The other is located at Norte Shopping, in the Cachambi neighborhood, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the company, the establishments propose an immersion in the universe of the brand, which recently launched the 10th generation of the Moto G family, with the Moto G10, Moto G30 and Moto G100 models.

Stores also have areas to demonstrate the Ready For platform, which turns HDMI screens into smartphone extensions. Using technology, you can play games, watch movies, series and videos on a big screen.

Another new experience offered by MotoStores will be the presentation of the Blue Touch Tech fragrance. Created by the Swiss company Firmenich, the fragrance accompanies the new products launched by the company recently.

In addition to all cell phones, from the entry lines to the top of the line, the establishments offer services such as insurance for smartphones, exchange of used devices for new ones, collection of electronic waste and customization (of cases and application of films).

“Motorola has already been close to consumers with its several kiosks installed in the main shopping malls in Brazil for some years. The physical store allows us to reinforce this connection with customers and go further. All aspects were designed to put visitors at the center of the experience, just as we do with our products ”, said Filadelfo Costa, Director of Sales at Motorola.