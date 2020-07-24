Motorola one fusion + and one fusion arrive in Mexico

This week Motorola has remotely presented two new devices within the intermediate range, the one fusion + and one fusion. Both bets seek to consolidate with users looking to take good pictures from any angle, regardless of light conditions, thanks to its high-resolution camera system.

Motorola one fusion + specifications

Screen: 6.5 ”Full HD + with 2340×1080 resolution, DHR10 and 395 ppi

CPU: Snapdragon 730

Ram memory: 6 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Rear camera: 64 megapixels, ultra wide 8 MP, 5MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor

16 MP pop-up front camera

5,000 mAh battery with TurboPower fast charge.

USB C and 3.5mm audio input

Android 10 with My UX

This team promises to take ultra-sharp, high-resolution, wide-angle photos. You can add portraits to blurred portraits and its ultra-high resolution 64 MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision will help to have up to four times more light sensitivity. Its ultra-wide 118 ° lens captures up to four times more space and the Macro Vision has a resolution twice as high as the average of the macro cameras available on the market. The 16 MP pop-up front camera also integrates Quad Pixel and Night Vision technology.

It is important to note that this team is part of the YouTube Signature Devices series, which implies that it offers a better experience with this application.

Motorola one fusion specifications

Screen: 6.5 ”HD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

CPU: Snapdragon 710

Ram memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB

Rear camera: 48 megapixels, ultra wide 8 MP, 5MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor

Front camera: 8 MP

5,000 mAh battery

USB C and 3.5mm audio input

Android 10 with My UX

The 48MP sensor of this equipment includes Quad Pixel technology and like the plus version, it shares the same technology in the ultra wide, macro and depth cameras.



