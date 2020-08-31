Motorola One 5G, impressive specs and affordability

The smartphone shaping up to be one of the best devices under $ 500 is the Motorola One 5G

The Motorola One 5G is impressive for adopting many elements of the Motorola Edge, which includes the pure Android experience, a powerful Snapdragon 765G processor, the same processor that we can find in the OnePlus Nord, LG Velvet and Galaxy A71 5G, the highly anticipated 5G connectivity, microSD card slot and 128GB of internal storage.

But that’s not all, the Motorola One 5G is one of the best options against its competition for having a suggested price of less than $ 500, when the Motorola Edge has a suggested price of $ 699.

On the not so positive side, the Motorola One 5G does not have the famous curved screen of the Motorola Edge or the fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, however we are talking about $ 200 less.

Motorola One 5G, technology at a fair price

The full specifications of the Motorola One 5G are:

Motorola One 5G: Features and Specifications

Display: 6.7 inches (90 Hz)

Resolution: 2,520 x 1,080 pixels

Pixel density: 408 dpi

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

MicroSD slot: Yes

Rear cameras: 48 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 8 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + 5 megapixel macro (f / 2.2) + 2 megapixel depth (f / 2.2)

Front camera: 16 megapixels

Battery: 5,000mAh with 15W fast charge

Basic facial recognition

3.5 mm headphone jack

Size: 168 x 74 x 9mm

Weight: 210 grams

The two front cameras of this smartphone allow you to capture regular or wide-angle photos; also, as a great novelty, it lights up around the camera to be captured to indicate which one to look at.



