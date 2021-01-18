Motorola Nio: new top of the line appears in leaked images

The Motorola Nio, the new top of the line manufacturer, appeared in leaked images on the Chinese social network Weibo. The photos show two front cameras, already revealed in the first renderings in December, and a quadruple set of rear cameras with a 64 MP main sensor.

The leak also reveals a simple side with traditional buttons and a fingerprint sensor, positioned under the “Power” button. The color of the model photographed would be called “Sky”, but according to the leak post, Motorola would also be preparing the “Beryl” version, a type of green / blue.

In a quick review of the device, you can see that the design is very similar to that of the Moto G 5G Plus. Although the initial expectation was that the Motorola Nio would be the next launch of this line, new information suggests that it will be announced under the name Motorola Edge S.

Motorola Nio specifications

As for the specifications, the device features a screen with an unusual refresh rate of 105 Hz, as well as the “Audio Zoom” feature, described just below the rear lenses. Present on smartphones such as Pixel 5 and ASUS Zenfone 7, the tool allows users to zoom during video recording so that the device captures audio from a specific point, canceling noise from other sound sources.

In addition, the device will be equipped with the Snapdragon 800 processor, Android 11, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC and will have 12 GB of memory. The FCC certification also reveals details about its battery, which will have a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh with a fast charge of 20W.

Rumors indicate that launch is near

Despite the manufacturer’s silence regarding the launch of the Motorola Nio, Lenovo’s general business manager, Chen Jin, revealed on Weibo that the device will be officially announced in the coming weeks. With the above specifications, the model should compete with Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which are considered the best Android phones under $ 800.