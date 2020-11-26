Motorola Nio leak shows interesting display feature

The Motorola phone with model number XT2125, codenamed Nio, is currently being tested within the company. A feature about the screen of this smartphone stands out. According to the leaks, the phone has a 105Hz refresh rate display.

A 90Hz screen can play 30 or 60 fps videos with ease. A 120Hz screen has no problem playing 24 fps videos. That’s because these frame numbers are exactly divided by the refresh rate.

So why does Motorola prefer a 105Hz display? One of the first possibilities that comes to mind is that the 90Hz panel was run at a higher than usual speed during testing. Therefore, when the phone is on the market, it is among the possibilities to reduce the refresh rate to 90Hz.

It is stated that the 6.7-inch screen may be Full HD + resolution. It is among the rumors that the device, which is said to come out of the box with Android 11, may become official as of the first quarter of 2021.

At the heart of the smartphone, it is stated that the Snapdragon 865 processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is said that a version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will also be offered.

According to allegations, the Motorola Nio will carry a main camera with a resolution of 64 megapixels. A 16 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor will complete the system. On the front of the phone, it is stated that the 8 megapixel main camera will be accompanied by a 16 megapixel wide-angle camera.



