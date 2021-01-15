Motorola Nio exhibits design with two front cameras

Shortly after being registered with the Wi-Fi Alliance confirming the arrival with Android 11, Motorola’s next smartphone now has its design finally revealed after many rumors and suspicions, and now we see that the device code-named Nio will be very similar to the Moto G 5G Plus.

In the first photos published on Weibo and shared on the social network Voice, we can see that the smartphone maintains an aesthetic already adopted by the manufacturer in other devices, offering two front cameras and four holes in the rear module and a simple side with traditional buttons.

With rumors pointing to the existence of three rear cameras, a main 64 MP, another 16 MP with a wide-angle lens and a 2 MP for depth data, we see an important detail on the Motorola Nio’s back cover: the circular rim blue present in three of the four sensors, indicating that one of them could be dedicated for focus.

On the back cover we also see the confirmation of the 64 MP sensor inscribed just below the LED flash, while the screen displays the two holes for front cameras, which will be 16 MP (main) and 8 MP (wide-angle).

The screen also shows the description of a ‘Motorola Edge Plus’, but it is possible that this is just a generic name added to the software not yet finalized, since the Nio project can be launched as Motorola Edge S in China and under the Moto brand G in the global market Another difference is for the screen: while the Edge Plus drips down the sides in 3D glass, the one from the possible Edge S retains it in a flat format.

The smartphone is expected to be presented in the next few days with Snapdragon 865 and a screen with a fluid refresh rate of 105 Hz. More information should come up very soon.