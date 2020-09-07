Motorola Moto G9’s product page shows key features

Motorola is preparing to add a new phone to the G9 series of affordable devices. The company, which recently introduced the Moto G9 Play, is now preparing for the Moto G9 Plus. The product page, seen on the Orange Slovakia website and shared by Roland Quandt from the WinFuture site, provides important information about the features of the device.

The phone, with a European sales price of 255 euros, has four rear cameras. In this system, the 64-megapixel sensor is the main camera. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs.

According to the product page, the Moto G9 Plus has a 6.81-inch 1080p resolution display. The phone, which carries 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card, will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. The resolution of the other three rear cameras is currently unknown.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

There is no official sign from Motorola yet for the Moto G9 Plus. However, the appearance of the product page shows that the announcement of the phone is not far away.



