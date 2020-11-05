Motorola Moto G9 Power leak reveals important details

There are currently two devices in Motorola’s Moto G9 series. Moto G9 Plus is accompanied by the Moto G9 Play. Images shared by the WinFuture site show that a new phone called Motorola Moto G9 Power is on its way.

The Moto G9 Power has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. In the upper left corner of this screen, it is stated that a 16-megapixel front camera is placed in the round camera hole.

Moto G9 Power’s fingerprint scanner is integrated into the Motorola logo in the center of the textured back panel. The square-shaped camera module is located in the upper left corner of the panel. There are three cameras and LED flash here. The main camera in the system is the 64-megapixel sensor manufactured by Samsung. The qualities of the other two sensors have not yet been revealed.

At the heart of the Moto G9 Power is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is possible to expand the storage area with microSD card support. It will come out of the smartphone box with the Android 10 operating system.

Moto G9 Power will provide the energy it needs with a 6000 mAh battery with 20W charging support. Dual nano SIM support, 3.5 mm. Headphone jack, USB-C input and Bluetooth 5.0 support are also among the features of the phone.

No announcement has yet been made for the Motorola Moto G9 Power. However, the smartphone is expected to become official soon and be sold in Europe for 250 euros.



