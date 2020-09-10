Motorola Moto G9 Plus [Unboxing e Hands-on]

The Moto G9 Plus is here! The new intermediary smartphone from Motorola’s most popular and beloved family here in Brazil is in our hands to show everything that comes in the box and give our first impressions about the launch.

The Moto G9 Plus arrives a month before the Moto G8 Plus, which was launched in October last year for R $ 1,699. The new model goes on sale this Thursday (10 for R $ 2,499.

Check out all the details in our unboxing and hands-on of this new Moto G:

What’s in the box for the Moto G9 Plus?

The cell phone itself already has a silicone cap;

Some warranty papers and manuals, in addition to the key to extract the chip;

The charger that is USB-C TurboPower of 30W;

A USB-C cable at both ends;

And lastly, a Motorola headset.

Design and canvas

Despite not having undergone major visual changes, the Moto G9 Plus received good news. At the rear, the vertical camera module now has a square shape. The fingerprint reader also leaves that area and goes to the right side, on the power button. But just touch your finger and the phone is unlocked.

He also got a button dedicated to Google Assistant, which is on the left side, as well as the chip drawer. It is hybrid, so you cannot use a microSD card and two carrier chips at the same time.

Motorola brings this ‘interactive button’ a shortcut to up to six applications. Just touch your finger quickly twice and it will show some icons. This is part of the gestures and shortcuts that the manufacturer includes in cell phones.

Unlike the G8 Plus, the new Moto G9 Plus has a larger screen. It now has a hole in the left corner for the camera and is 6.8 inches in size. The resolution is Full HD +. Just for comparison, the previous version has a 6.3 inch screen.

It also means that it is bigger, stretched and a little bit heavier. Another detail is in its mirror finish. Only during this unboxing did I fill the device with fingerprints. Not that it’s a terrible nuisance, but it’s worth the comment.

Hardware and cameras

A major change is the arrival of the Snapdragon 730G chipset, launched in April 2019. The previous generation brings the Snapdragon 665. The phone’s technical file still has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Free to use, we have about 105 GB. Addendum: The device arrives with Android 10 and must receive at least one Android update.

Motorola still promises “days of battery life” and this model has 5,000 mAh capacity. The G8 Plus has 4,000 mAh. The 30-watt fast charger, according to the company, guarantees 12 hours of use with a 10-minute fast charge.

The cameras have already received a nice upgrade. The Moto G9 Plus has a main sensor with 64 MP (f / 1.8) resolution, but it takes photos with 16 MP or 11 MP using the Quad Pixel. The open-angle camera has 16 MP and the macro has 2 MP. It even has a depth sensor for photos in portrait mode.

The phone can still take night photos with Night Vision mode and videos in Full HD up to 60 fps, or 4K at 30 fps.

Moto G9 Plus first impressions

The Moto G9 Plus starts selling today for R $ 2,499. In addition to it, Motorola also launches the Moto G9 Play for R $ 1,599 and the Moto E7 Plus for R $ 1,499.

This is the first time Motorola has launched a Moto G phone with 128 GB of storage. It is also the first of its line with a 64 MP camera. The 5,000 mAh battery is also a big draw, but there’s no denying it: this is the most expensive Moto G, so far.

The entire Moto G8 line has five phones: two launched in 2019, three this year. If Motorola follows the same schedule for the Moto G9 line, it may launch new models in March and April 2021. But that is just speculation based on the latest releases.



