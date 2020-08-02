Motorola Moto G9 Plus Receives FCC Certification

Moto G9 Plus, the new smartphone Motorola targets the customers looking for a mid-range phone, has passed the certification tests of FCC in the USA. Moto G9 Plus is expected to be launched soon.

Smartphone manufacturers are trying to attract customers from almost any segment under their roof. Motorola, which is among these companies, is developing a new device for those who are considering buying a mid-range phone. This device is Moto G9 Plus.

Motorola is now getting the necessary permits and certificates for the new phone, which we have seen in various sources before, so it is not very unlikely that we will see the product on the shelves. The new smartphone also appeared in the FCC database.

Moto G9 Plus got the certificate

We learned that the battery of the device we encountered in TUV Rheinland’s database can store 4700 mAh energy and will offer 30W fast charging support. Now, new features have appeared in the FCC certificate.

The connection features of the smartphone numbered XT2087-1, which we encountered before, also appeared. We see that the EUT (Tested equipment) status of the device is an “identical prototype”. So these features are probably the same they would have when the device was released.

The new Moto G9 Plus will support dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth BR / EDR / LE connections. The new smartphone will also include FM Radio support and LTE. The battery with the model number MG50 will also be 4700 mAh.

Possible features of Moto G9 Plus

Motorola’s new phone was actually recently on a retail site in Spain. The announcement of the phone, which is still unavailable and still accessible, also included the features of the phone.



