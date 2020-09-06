Motorola Moto G9 Plus features and price announced

Motorola Moto G9 Plus is preparing to step into the European market with its features and price. The company, which previously entered this market with its product named Moto G9 Play, appears in India thanks to its model named Moto G9.

A retail firm called Orange Slovakia scored a surprise. Offering this model for sale through its website, the Slovak brand shared curious information about Motorola’s new smartphone.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications

This device, which is signed by the cellular network company established in the USA, is accompanied by a 6.81-inch screen. It was stated that the Moto G9 Plus, equipped with Full HD Plus technology, has a standard resolution of 2400 x 1080.

When we look at the upper left corner of the screen, a hole for the selfie camera welcomes us. The battery capacity of this phone, which is said to serve with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, has been announced as 5000 mAh.

30W fast charging technology will support the Moto G9 Plus, which succeeded in obtaining the TUV Rheinland certification. Apart from that, there are four cameras behind the US representative. The resolution of the main camera is 64 Megapixels.

The operating system of the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is said to weigh 223 grams, will be Android 10. It is claimed that this phone, which measures 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 mm, will be available only in dark blue for now.

Below are all the features achieved so far about this product named Plus, which includes basic features such as Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Dual SIM (nano) support.

Screen: 6.8 inch, Full HD Plus, 2400 x 1080, LTPS

Dimensions and weight: 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 mm and 223 grams

RAM and storage space: 4 GB | 128 GB (microSD support)

Camera and video: 4 cameras | 64 Megapixel main camera

Operating system: Android 10

Connectivity: 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, dual SIM support (nano)

Battery: 5000 mAh

GPS support: Available

Motorola Moto G9 Plus price

The digital platform called Orange Slovakia announced the price of this model as 255 euros (euros). Do you think Motorola’s new member will be successful with its technical features? We are waiting your comments.



